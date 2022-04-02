StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of CVBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 1,168,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37.
In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
