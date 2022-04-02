StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.11. 1,168,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

