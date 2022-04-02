StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

