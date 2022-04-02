StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DISH. Cowen cut their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 2,657,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

