StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,281 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

