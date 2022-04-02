StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DY. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

