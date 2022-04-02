StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

EHC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

