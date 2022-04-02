StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

ERF opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

