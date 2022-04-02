StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.41 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

