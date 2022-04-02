StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

