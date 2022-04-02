StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.38.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

