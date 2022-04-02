StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 12 month low of $202.58 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.05 and its 200 day moving average is $278.19.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,069,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

