StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

