StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 270,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,432. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

