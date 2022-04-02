StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of -309.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Harsco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 93.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.