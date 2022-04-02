StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $487.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

