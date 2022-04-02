StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $487.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.