StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

HE opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,858,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

