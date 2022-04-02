StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
HE opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,858,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
