StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
