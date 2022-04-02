StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.