StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSE:HOV opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
