StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

