StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.