StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $4,795,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

