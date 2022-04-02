StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 2,545,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

