StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 2,545,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
