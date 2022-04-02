StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.10 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. City State Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

