StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.