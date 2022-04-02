StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Kopin has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kopin by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

