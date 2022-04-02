StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 583,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

