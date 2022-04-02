StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,363. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

