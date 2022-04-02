StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE MMI traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $1,493,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $14,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

