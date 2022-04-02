StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 762,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,516 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

