StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NYSE MTX remained flat at $$66.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
