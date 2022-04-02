StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTX remained flat at $$66.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

