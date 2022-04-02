StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $8.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

