StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NC stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 29,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
