StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NC stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 29,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at $464,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

