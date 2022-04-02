StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 439,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,539. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

