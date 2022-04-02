StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 14,341,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

