StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 371,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.