StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of OFS opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in OFS Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
