StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OFS opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in OFS Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

