StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 1,808,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

