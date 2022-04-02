StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

