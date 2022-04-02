StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.