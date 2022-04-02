StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

