StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 262,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

