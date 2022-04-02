StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.
Shares of PSA stock traded up $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $396.51. 617,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,724. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $250.58 and a 12-month high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.34.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.