StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $396.51. 617,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,724. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $250.58 and a 12-month high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.34.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

