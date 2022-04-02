StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Radware has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

