StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

