StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
RSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.
NYSE:RSG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
