StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

RMD stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.44. The company had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

