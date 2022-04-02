StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.
Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 1,274,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.
About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.