StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 1,274,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

