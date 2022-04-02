StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BFS stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

