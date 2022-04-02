StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 462,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

