StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.