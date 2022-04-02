StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,453,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

