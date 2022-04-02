StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

SM traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 1,606,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,941. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

